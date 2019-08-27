Countdown To Kickoff: Panhandle Panthers look to go “1-and-0” every week

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - One game, one week, one opponent. Just go “1-and-0”. That’s the mandate Panhandle Panthers Head Coach Dane Ashley has for his team this year.
“Yeah, make sure we’re undefeated week one. That’s the big thing,” said Ashley. “We want to be ‘1-and-0’ and we’ll worry about being ‘2-and-0’ next week. You know, we kind of got into that a few years ago and now, we’re just gonna show up on Monday and go to work. Show up on Tuesday and go to work. Really, if you take care of work, and you take care of accountability, wins take care of themselves and we try not to talk too much about it.”
Ashley learned that “1-and-0” philosophy from his playing days both at Stratford high school and in college, and now, his team is adopting the mandate just as he did when he was a student-athlete.
“We’re just taking every game one at a time,” senior linebacker and punter Houston Heck said. “Not looking too far forward, keeping our heads down, just grinding, doing everything we can in the moment, so we’ve been working hard, yes sir.”
Panhandle finished the 2018 campaign 13-3 and had undefeated records both at home and in district play (6-0).
When you hear Heck describe why the “1-and-0” mentality work so well for the Panthers, it’s a no-brainer as to why this team is so efficient and is posed for yet another big year.
“Well, I mean, it really just keeps our heads straight,” Heck said. “If you get too far looking forward, you’re going to forget about what’s directly in front of you, and we gotta treat every game like it’s the state championship game. That’s how we do it around here. We never underestimate our opponents and we prep every week like we’re gonna play the best team in the state.”
The Panthers kick off their season this Friday at home against Tulia where they’ll try to go just “1-and-0.”
