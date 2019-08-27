Countdown To Kickoff: Panhandle Panthers look to go “1-and-0” every week

“Yeah, make sure we’re undefeated week one. That’s the big thing,” said Ashley. “We want to be ‘1-and-0’ and we’ll worry about being ‘2-and-0’ next week. You know, we kind of got into that a few years ago and now, we’re just gonna show up on Monday and go to work. Show up on Tuesday and go to work. Really, if you take care of work, and you take care of accountability, wins take care of themselves and we try not to talk too much about it.”