Cooler temps with rain chances

Thanks to a cold front that moved in it is going to be about 10 degrees below normal today. Highs will be in the 70′s and a few low 80′s making it the coolest day since mid June. Winds will be gusty this morning before calming down this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue overnight into Wednesday. We stay cool Wednesday with highs in the low 80′s. We warm back into the 90′s Thursday and Friday.