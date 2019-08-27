Clift Land Brokers reward 2 area schools in attempt to inspire future leaders

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - George Clift, ALC, owner of Clift Land Brokers and Gary Sutherland, Associate Broker of Pampa, were in the area on Friday handing out checks to Miami and Canadian schools.
Several months ago, Clift Land Brokers was hired by Salem Abraham to sell the 12,160 acre Christie Ranch in Roberts County. Earlier this month, that ranch was sold to Travis and Kylee Chester.
“George and Gary did a great job selling the ranch,” commented Salem Abraham.
Both Abraham and Clift say they wanted to do something to give back to the area where the ranch was located after the Ranch was sold.
“I think we all had fun working together,” said George Clift. “After closing the ranch deal, Gary and I wanted to do something to give back to this area where the ranch was located, We feel it is important to help educate the next generation of leaders who will be in charge of agriculture in this area. This is a way we can help.”
A check in the amount of $4,000 was presented to the Miami High School FFA program.
Two checks in the amount of $3,000 were presented to the Canadian High School FFA program and to the Canadian High School FCCLA program, respectively.
