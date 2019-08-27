Canyon Police Department issue a statement about recent scam hitting residents

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department are issuing a notice about a recent scam hitting residents in the High Plains area.
Canyon PD were notified of residents receiving calls from an alleged officer claiming to be Officer Davis.
The then caller wanted them to go to their banking institution and close out their accounts, and then to place said money onto Walmart gift cards.
The callers then called back claiming to be another officer by the name, Alex Rogers or Officer Kim Jones, both are fictitious.
The caller also brings up a discussion about issuance of a new social security number after it was stolen and used in south Texas.
