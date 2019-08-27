Canyon Police Department issue a statement about recent scam hitting residents

Canyon Police Department issue a statement about recent scam hitting residents
The Hammond Police Department says four men from Houston were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with multiple store burglaries across multiple states.
By Richard Bullard | August 26, 2019 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 9:34 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department are issuing a notice about a recent scam hitting residents in the High Plains area.

Canyon PD were notified of residents receiving calls from an alleged officer claiming to be Officer Davis.

The then caller wanted them to go to their banking institution and close out their accounts, and then to place said money onto Walmart gift cards.

The callers then called back claiming to be another officer by the name, Alex Rogers or Officer Kim Jones, both are fictitious.

The caller also brings up a discussion about issuance of a new social security number after it was stolen and used in south Texas.

SCAM ALERT: If you receive a call from 655-5005, Canyon Police Department, and the caller request you go empty your...

Posted by Canyon Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.