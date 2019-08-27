Business booms in Borger with new building improvement program

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Borger’s Economic Development Corporation started the Commercial Building Improvement Program.
The goal is to improve the look of Borger while also creating new jobs and growing the local economy.
Borger Inc. Executive Director Katie Lingor says retailers and restaurants wanting to bring their business to Borger found there was a lack of space available for them to lease.
“We set to work trying to identify a solution for how we take existing properties that weren’t in the best condition and retro-fitting them so that those new businesses could make use of them,” she said.
The Commercial Building Improvement Program is meant to encourage the redevelopment of vacant properties in Borger with an added incentive for property owners.
“We will agree to reimburse them for a portion of the expenses that they incurred to renovate that property after they fill the property with a new or expanded business,” said Lingor.
One redeveloped building on 205 N Cedar St. is already a booming business while another is in the works.
“The property after it was renovated was turned into, or was leased to an AT&T authorized retailer, and so they have created a couple of full time jobs here in our community. And the other project is slated to be a nano brewery, which is a brand new business for Borger, we do not have one currently,” said Lingor.
“The property on Cedar St. had been vacant for about four or five years,” said Co-owner of OneWit, LLC Jeff Whittington. “My partner and I had looked at it, it went online for auction for about 30 days. We were the lucky winners of the building. It was going to take so much remodel though, the EDC program was the perfect fit for us.”
Whittington says he plans to purchase more vacant property for the program in the future.
The new AT&T retail store has already inspired more involvement from businesses and property owners in the community.
“We’ve had multiple other applications, some that will be considered soon by the board of directors,” said Lingor. “So our plan is just to continue to get the word out there that these kinds of incentives are available for those people interested in making investment in Borger. And to continue to work to attract new businesses by providing them viable commercial space and we’ll continue to do that for as long as we see the benefit.”
For more information about the Commercial Building Improvement Program, call Borger Inc. at (806)-521-0027.
