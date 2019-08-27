Act of Kindness helps woman struggling with financial hardships in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman with financial and health struggles will have one less thing to worry about with the help from her community.
A Randall County resident would have been fined, due to the new environmental state laws, as there were complaints made about her property. It was found with trash, overgrown weeds and a trailer destroyed by the wind.
“Talking with the property owner we were able to find out that she has had some health issues, and financial hardships," said Randall County Fire Marshal Troy Ducheneaux. “We take that into account, and on this particular event, we were able to contact the Southern Baptist Convention of Men, with their Disaster Relief Team.”
The Southern Baptist Convention of Men Disaster Relief Team aids in relief all over the world. They also do local work in the Panhandle for people who can’t afford to repair damages made by wind, floods, fire and other natural disasters.
“Which this house shows here that there is quite a disaster here, with the wind damage. We have volunteers, and we come in and we will clean this up and take care of it for her,” said Ernest McNabb, the supervisor of the Southern Baptist Convention of Men Disaster Relief Team.
Crews were out all day, demolishing the structure, and cleaning up the area.
“The republic services for the roll out dumpsters, they without a pause donated the use of two roll back dumpsters and the disposal fees of getting rid of that debris after its all torn apart,” said Ducheneaux.
Not only are volunteers taking care of the property for the owner, but they are also going to be able to give her a monetary donation.
“We’ll haul this metal off to the metal place there in Amarillo, sell it for the lady, and bring her what revenue we can get out of it,” said McNabb.
Ducheneaux explained the Randall County Fire Department tries to work with the community instead of forcing them to resolve the issues in 30 days. They want to work with the public and make sure everything is done in a proper way.
