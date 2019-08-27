Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships to WTAMU, Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awarded scholarship contributions to West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College.
The AHCC says it is proud to present opportunities for students to grow and be successful as future leaders in their careers.
Both Amarillo College and WTAMU received a $,5000 check, and the Thrive Program received a $6,000 check.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce acts as a bridge in the community by linking diverse cultures in Amarillo.
More information about the AHCC can be found on their website.
