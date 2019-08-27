Amarillo College to offer new classes to the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will offer new classes this fall that are nontraditional and more technical classes.
A few classes being offered include learning how to cook, understanding cameras, yoga classes, anger management, excelling at Excel and much more.
Below is a list of Class Categories that will be offered:
- Life and Leisure
- Fitness and Recreation
- Just for Seniors
- Kid’s College
- Kid’s Gymnastics
- Kid’s Dance
- Professional Trades
- Business and Career
- Healthcare CE
For more information on the classes, call the Amarillo College main office at (806) 371-2900.
