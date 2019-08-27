Amarillo College to offer new classes to the community

Amarillo College to offer new classes to the community
Amarillo college (Source: KFDA)
By Richard Bullard | August 27, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 4:15 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will offer new classes this fall that are nontraditional and more technical classes.

A few classes being offered include learning how to cook, understanding cameras, yoga classes, anger management, excelling at Excel and much more.

Below is a list of Class Categories that will be offered:

  • Life and Leisure
  • Fitness and Recreation
  • Just for Seniors
  • Kid’s College
  • Kid’s Gymnastics
  • Kid’s Dance
  • Professional Trades
  • Business and Career
  • Healthcare CE

For more information on the classes, call the Amarillo College main office at (806) 371-2900.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.