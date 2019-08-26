State of Disaster Declared in Randall and Swisher Counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With dry conditions and parts of the panhandle declaring a state of disaster, local fire departments are working hard to keep forest fires to a minimum with the help of others.
Texas A&M Forest service brought in help and resources from all around the state, as well as from Kentucky and Mississippi to help provide services and fight fires that may breakout.
“It allows the state to step up some type of response to emergencies within those disaster areas with manpower, equipment and even state and federal resources," explains Randall County Fire Marshal, Troy Ducheneaux.
With state and federal officials doing their part, Randall county fire marshal gives tips on how we can help as a community.
“If you’re outside doing outside activities, mowing, if you’re doing stuff in fields, don’t drive in areas where there’s tall grass for your vehicles construct fires pretty easy.” Warns Ducheneaux. “If you’re pulling trailers, check your safety chains, make sure they’re not dragging.”
Despite the dry conditions and state of disaster, Doppler Dave gives us some hope.
“Recently the rain has picked up around the area, the problem is we haven’t had a lot south of I-40. So, there is much of our areas that is not in any type of drought at all," said Doppler Dave Oliver. “Then you get down to this one spot, that’s swisher and Randall county where it has not been raining so it is very, very dry.”
He continued with a message of a positive outlook.
"The good news is, the weather pattern is starting to change, rain is getting back into the forecast, we have a couple of opportunities this week, hopefully even south of I-40.” said Oliver.
