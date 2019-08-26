Prosecutors seeking death penalty in trial of man accused of killing pregnant woman at Amarillo apartments

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of Anthony Richards, the man accused of killing a pregnant woman at an Amarillo apartment complex in 2016.
The 47th District Attorney’s Office filed the notice on Friday, August 23.
On the same day, court-appointed defense lawyer Joe Marr Wilson asked a judge to remove him from the case. Wilson said he is not on the list of attorney’s approved to defend capital murder cases.
Richards is facing capital murder charges for the murder of 38-year-old Charlesetta Telford, which also resulted in the death of her unborn child.
The shooting was originally reported at an apartment complex on Plum Creek Drive.
Court records show police say they recovered bullet shells at the crime scene that match shells from an earlier shooting Richards confessed to.
During a follow-up of the Telford murder investigation, a cell phone belonging to Richards’ girlfriend pinged off the tower which covers the Plum Creek Apartments on June 20, during the time of the Telford murder.
Richards is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Potter County Correction Center.
