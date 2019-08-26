Police searching for suspect in shooting at apartment near Oakdale Elementary School

Police searching for suspect in shooting at apartment near Oakdale Elementary School
Police searching for suspect in shooting in East Amarillo
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 26, 2019 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 4:56 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened in East Amarillo this afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment near Southeast 25th Avenue and South Spring Street near Oakdale Elementary School for a shooting.

The caller told police a white or Hispanic man wearing a red shirt entered the apartment, shot one time and ran away.

A juvenile girl was hit by the bullet. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to AISD officials, Oakdale was currently on lockout earlier today.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.