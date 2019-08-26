Police searching for suspect in shooting at apartment near Oakdale Elementary School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened in East Amarillo this afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment near Southeast 25th Avenue and South Spring Street near Oakdale Elementary School for a shooting.
The caller told police a white or Hispanic man wearing a red shirt entered the apartment, shot one time and ran away.
A juvenile girl was hit by the bullet. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to AISD officials, Oakdale was currently on lockout earlier today.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-400 or submit a tip online.
