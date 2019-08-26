Officials: Fire at Amarillo barn caused by solar panel charging system

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say a fire at an Amarillo barn this morning was caused by the charging system for solar panels on the roof.
Around 11:30 a.m., crews were called to 15006 Grimes Circle for a structure fire.
When crews arrived, they found a small barn on fire.
The fire was considered under control in around 30 minutes.
Officials say the fire caused around $50,000 worth of damage.
The fire has been ruled accidental, and officials believe the fire was started by the charging system to the solar panels that were mounted on the roof of the barn.
No one was injured in this fire.
