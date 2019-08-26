New mobile public transportation app for Amarillo residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With public transportation becoming more popular in the City of Amarillo, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission is developing a new mobile app that will have all you need to know about getting around the city right at your fingertips.
The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission recently received funding to launch a new mobile app that is geared towards helping local residents better understand their public transportation options.
With recent developments, such as the City of Amarillo’s partnership with Amarillo College allowing students to ride the city bus free of charge, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission found it necessary to offer a way for residents to better access information regarding bus schedules and other public transportation options through the use of their free mobile app.
“We’re working very closely with them to get their routes loaded into the mobile application, and get their buses on there so folks can just download the app, and then see where the buses are, what time the buses are supposed to arrive and those kinds of things.”, says Local Government Services Director, Dustin Meyer.
The transportation app is designed to be easy to use, so that the information needed is accessible to all of its’s users.
Also, all IOS and Andriod users will be able to download the app right to their mobile devices free of charge.
The app is expected to launch in about nine or ten months.
