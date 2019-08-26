New Mexico Human Service Department extending office hours in support of Child Support Awareness Month

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Human Service Department announced it will extend office hours for eight Child Support Enforcement Division offices across the state in honor of Child Support Awareness Month.
On August 28, the offices will be open until 7:00 p.m. The hours were also extended earlier this month on Aug. 7.
“The extended hours are an effort to help parents who can’t make it to our offices during 8-to-5 business hours,” said CSED Director Jeremy Toulouse. “We will use these two days to gauge the interest, turnout and determine the need - for planning purposes in the future. The first extended hours on Aug. 7, CSED saw several customers who took advantage of the opportunity and we anticipate a larger turnout for the second day.”
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proclaimed August Child Support Awareness Month.
The extended hours and participation in the Governor’s Cabinet in Your Community event Aug. 10 are just some of the activities CSED is conducting during the month.
This month, CSED kicked off a work-oriented pilot program in collaboration with the Department of Work Force Solutions.
The STEP-UP project (supporting, training and employing parents) began in the Sandoval County CSED office and will expand statewide next year.
Also during the month of August, parents who have been issued a bench warrant due to unpaid child support will have an opportunity to come into one of the 14 CSED field offices and settle by paying the bond without fear of arrest.
If an individual is unable to pay the full amount of the bond set up the full amount of the bond set by the court:
- A negotiated, reduced bond payment or a payment plan toward the amount of past due child support may be worked out:
- with the consent of the parent to whom the support obligation is owed and the approval of the court that issued the warrant.
- Non-custodial parents with a written job offer may also request to negotiate a lower bond payment with successful wage withholding payments.
The eight CSED offices that will stay open until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 are:
- Albuquerque CSED - 101 18th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87104.
- Albuquerque CSED - 1015 Tijeras Ave NW #100 Albuquerque, NM 87102.
- Clovis CSED - 3316 North Main ST., Ste. B. Clovis NM 88101.
- Farmington CSED - 1800 East 30th St. Farmington, NM 87401.
- Las Cruces CSED - 653 Utah Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
- Los Lunas CSED - 445 Camino Del Re, Ste. C Los Lunas, NM 87031.
- Roswell CSED - 2732 North Willshire Blvd. Roswell, NM 88201.
- Silver City CSED - 3088 32nd St. By-Pass, Ste. B Silver City NM 88061.
People coming into the CSED offices during the month of August have also had an opportunity to celebrate by putting their child’s name on a poster or have children color the poster that decorates the lobbies of their offices.
