Home Run: Sod Poodles to donate $7,500 to local charities on behalf of Padres Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Diego Padres, parent club of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, have provided the team with $7,500 through the Padres Foundation to support Amarillo non-profit organizations.
The money will be divided into five different donations to benefit five area non-profit organizations.
For many years, the Padres organizations has committed to provide funds to their minor league affiliates to benefit the local community and provide positive outreach and community pride.
“The Padres are proud to have the Sod Poodles and Amarillo as part of our family,” said Tom Seidler, the Padres senior vice president of Community Affairs. “As part of our relationship with each of our minor league affiliates, the Padres Foundation provides support to enhance the Sod Poodles outreach into the Amarillo community.”
Through these donations, they are reaching out out in a positive manner to spread a message across communities.
“We are proud to be apart of a family that cares so much for their neighbors and affiliated communities around the nations,” said Tony Ensor, the president and general manager of the Sod Poodles. “We look forward to benefiting many of our local Amarillo charities with a portion of these funds and continue to help spread the Padres and Sod Poodles message of positivity and making a meaningful impact.”
This year, the team has chosen the following organizations to receive donations: ADVO Companies, Downtown Women’s Center, Panhandle Community Services, Buckner International and the Amarillo Humane Society.
Throughout the team’s next home-stand, the Sod Poodles will host a check presentation ceremonies during pre-game festivities at Hodgetown.
For more information on times and Sod Poodle’s schedule head over here for their website.
