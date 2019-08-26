Winds have shifted from the north today as a fairly strong August cold front moves across our area. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s tonight and tomorrow will be refreshingly cooler as cloudiness increases and keeps our highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will increase as well, but not until tomorrow night and Wednesday morning for most of us. Temperatures will remain mild through Wednesday, but 90s will return by Thursday.
Doppler Dave’s Outlook Is Cooler
Doppler Dave's Forecast Is Rather Refreshing