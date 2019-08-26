Benefit fundraiser held for APD officer diagnosed with cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of Amarillo’s heroes is in need of some help from the community.
A few weeks after Cpl. Michael Vigil of Amarillo Police Department got the news that his wife was pregnant with their first child, he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.
The Bold Group of Expert Agents of Amarillo said Vigil is a pillar in the community and has been with APD for 11 years.
Vigil also volunteers at Snack Pak 4 Kids and Big Brothers Big Sisters among other organizations.
To help him out, a benefit fundraiser event will be held Saturday, Sep. 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Randall County Event Center. Burger, chips and a drink will cost $7.
The event will raise money to help with medical costs during his six-month long chemotherapy treatment.
There is also a Facebook page set up for donations called “Badger Strong” and a benefit account at Amarillo National Bank.
