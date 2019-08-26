Amarillo police department looking to add office space

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department moved into the building at 200 SE 3RD ST. about 27 years ago.
Since then they have added over 100 more officers to the team, all while maintaining the same space.
“We’re growing, and the chief recently reconfigured the police department, and chain of command in several areas, so because of that there is a need for more office space,” said SGT. Carla Burr. “The 7th floor is just a big empty room. They started renovating it a while ago, and then the money was relocated for something else."
They are hoping to remodel the 7th floor of the current building, for more offices, and a classroom meeting area for training purposes.
The nearly $863,000 project is not set in stone just yet, as it is waiting approval from city council.
“So when we get up to where we need to be, then we will need that space as well, so since the money has been allocated for us to spend, we can get that and prepare for that growth,” said Burr.
The Special Operations force said that to move up there, would add better communication to their chain of command instead of being spread throughout the building.
All squads, except for the covert tactical unit, swat team and narcotics will be up there, as they will remain in their special locations for safety reasons.
“Some of those are just in temporary spaces right now, and everybody is kinda just in limb," said Burr. "So once that is complete, everyone will be able to have their own space. It should make things more efficient and better.”
Voting for this will take place tomorrow, at Amarillo city hall, starting at noon.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.