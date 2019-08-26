Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
I-40 Overlay
Various lane closures will continue in both directions on I-40 for road repairs from Adkisson Road to BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) in preparation for overlay work, which should begin after Labor Day.
Painting
Tuesday, Aug. 27:
The right lane of I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28:
The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Washington Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The left lane of I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Painting crews will be working at the intersection of I-40 and Ross Street. Watch for flagging operations.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane at Washington Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Painting crews will be working at the at the intersection of I-40 and Arthur Street. Watch for flagging operations.
I-40 at Ross/Arthur
Watch for flagging operations on Ross Street at I-40 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 26 and 27, for asphalt work.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: I-40 eastbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for installation of overhead bridge signs. Traffic should follow posted detours.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: I-40 westbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for installation of overhead bridge signs. Traffic should follow posted detours.
Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 28 and 29: The I-40 westbound entrance ramp from Ross Street will be closed at times during the day for inlet raiser/grading and/or concrete work.
Thursday, Aug. 29: I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Eastern Street to Nelson Street from 8 p.m. to 6a.m.to install new signs on existing bridges.
Thursday Aug. 29: The exit and entrance ramps at Nelson Street from I-40 eastbound and the Ross Street exit ramp from I-40 westbound will be closed for concrete work.
Routine Maintenance
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the left lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road for cable barrier repair.
As motorists exit I-27 and I-40, Texas turnarounds may be closed at times while crews clean the islands under the bridges.
The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed at Coulter Street for erosion control.
Watch for slow-moving operations along the I-27 and I-40 frontage roads throughout the week for edging of curb lines.
Expect various lane closures on RM 1061 throughout the week for patching repairs.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, watch for various lane closures at the intersection of State Loop (SL) 335 and SW 9thAvenue to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety.
US 87/US 287 BNSF Bridge Replacement
The southbound US 87/US 287 bridge by Amarillo Creek will be closed starting Wednesday, Aug. 28 for work in preparation of the bridge replacement. Motorists should be aware that:
Southbound traffic will be detoured to the northbound lanes, north of the bridge, and redirected back to the southbound lanes, south of the bridge. Message boards will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming traffic pattern change.
The left lane of northbound US 87/US 287 will be closed for the week of Aug. 26 while detours are completed and to accommodate southbound traffic once the traffic pattern change is in place.
CANYON – ADA Curbs, Ramps, and Sidewalks
Expect right lane closures in both directions on SH 217 in Canyon for installation of curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
