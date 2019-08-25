Pantex prioritizes environmental safety

“We take care of the environment for several reasons. We are under several regulations which we follow, so we have to control our waste, but we also have to clean up our waste from legacy practices,” said Pantex Senior Engineer Project Specialist Michelle Jarrett. “Taking care of the environment is important because we all live here, we work here, we’re part of the community here. So, we’re not only taking care of ourselves, we’re taking care of the people we work with and our neighbors here.”