3 killed, 4 injured in shooting at party in Hobbs, NM
By KCBD Digital | August 25, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 6:08 PM

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Three people have died after seven people were shot at a party in Hobbs, NM.

Police say they were called to the 1700 block of E. Bond Street around 12:48 a.m. in reference to a loud party with shots fired.

Police found seven gunshot victims:

Khalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs; Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Michael Major, 21, of Florida; Turon Windham, 20, of Chicago, IL; Rontrell Hills, 23, of Louisiana; and Jasmine Stansell, 20, of Amarillo, TX were taken to Lea Regional Medical Center (LRMC).

Major was treated and released from LRMC. Windham, Hills, and Stansell, were ultimately flown to Lubbock, TX area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information about this incident police ask that you call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

