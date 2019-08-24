Perryton celebrates 100 years with Wheatheart of the Nation Celebration

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Perryton’s Wheatheart of the Nation celebration kicked off on Aug. 22, the day the town was founded.
But various activities and events ran all month long.
“It’s expanded to be the whole month of August,” said Perryton-Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ellie Blasingame. “We had events every weekend and during some of the weeks of August and this is just the whole culmination right here with the parade.”
The Chamber of Commerce says this year’s parade was bigger and better than ever for the 100th birthday.
“It’s surprising to even see anybody here on the sides because everybody’s on a float and we’re really excited about that,” said Blasingame.
“That’s neat that we’ve got a community that recognizes our history,” said Perryton resident Blake Tregellas. “And the fact that we’ve made it 100 years here in this area is just it’s a neat thing to be a part of.”
The Museum of the Plains hosted their own events this Saturday and welcomed the community to learn about how the town was founded.
They even demonstrated how on their parade float.
“Perryton didn’t have a railroad. When the railroad did come through, it came between Gray, Oklahoma, and Ochiltree, Texas,” said Museum of the Plains board member Debbie Symons. “And so the two towns decided to merge together and make Perryton. So they set aside August the 22nd in 1919 and merged together on that one day. That’s why we have a birthday and most towns don’t have a birthday that they actually started. But Perryton became a pretty good-sized town in just one day.”
“Everybody likes to have a birthday party and so we have a birthday party for our town and it’s just a great sense of community. It’s great to look at where we came from,” said Blasingame. “We’ve been going through old pictures for months now and to see what people, what we were capable of, of moving homes and buildings and putting them right here on Main Street and that they’re still here and we’re still a community.”
