Late Night Severe Storms NE

Last night was pretty active in terms of heavy rain but also severe storms. Unfortunately it appears that the NE Panhandle will once again be under the gun for late night severe storms. All threats of severe weather look possible including tornadoes. This is a very complicated forecast, I will keep you guys posted should things change. Otherwise for much of the area expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday is looking much hotter with triple digit heat across the area. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Sunday night looks clear and rather warm with lows in the lower 70s.