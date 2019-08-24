Countdown To Kickoff: Dumas Demons ready to torment opponents in 2019

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons hosted the Palo Duro Dons Friday night for a preseason scrimmage, their last one before the regular season begins next week.
So in their final test of the preseason, Dumas wanted to make sure that they were fluent in execution before every snap from here on out can possibly make or break their postseason aspirations.
“Right now, [we’re] just focusing on us, every single day. We got a scrimmage today against Palo Duro,” Dumas Head Coach Aaron Dunnam said. “You know, we’re not really worrying about who our opponent is right now. That will come next week when we play Perryton. But right now, just focusing on us, and trying to get better every single day, and we wanna see improvement from our first scrimmage to our next scrimmage against Palo Duro.”
Dunnam is in his second year at the helm of the Dumas Demons football team.
Before this, he served as the defensive coordinator under his brother Chad, who is now the head coach at Amarillo. With a defensive philosophy as the foundation for his coaching career, Dunnam just wants to make sure the team is getting better rather than worry about the number of points they score in these scrimmages.
“I don’t know about the score prediction for this game, but I just hope we’re better than them,” Dunnam said. “That’s all we can control, and we can control the Dumas Demons today. I hope that we come and execute and we play well. And you know, nobody is really keeping score in a scrimmage anyway. I just hope we get out of this healthy and hope we get better.”
With that in mind, the question becomes what Dunnam cares about in terms of the specifics when evaluating his team with the regular season quickly approaching.
“First and foremost, we want to play extremely hard,” Dunnam said. “You know, those are just things that you just don’t coach. I want our kids to play hard and I want us to be able to execute. Be fundamentally sound, stress that every single day in practice. Beyond that, I just want to see us have fun. I want to fly around, have a lot of fun, have a lot of energy, and just build us into the first game of the season.”
The Demons kick off their season against the Perryton Rangers at home on Aug. 30.
