Countdown To Kickoff: Dumas Demons ready to torment opponents in 2019

“First and foremost, we want to play extremely hard,” Dunnam said. “You know, those are just things that you just don’t coach. I want our kids to play hard and I want us to be able to execute. Be fundamentally sound, stress that every single day in practice. Beyond that, I just want to see us have fun. I want to fly around, have a lot of fun, have a lot of energy, and just build us into the first game of the season.”