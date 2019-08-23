WT students help feed those in need by giving back to the community

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome week activities are coming to a close, as students prepare for a big community involvement event.
Tomorrow, the student center will be filled with about 500 WT freshman preparing 50,000 meals for families in need in the Panhandle.
The university purchased about $12,500 worth of food from the Outreach Project, which is a national program.
The students were able to pick the meals they will be packing, allowing them to be fully involved and switch up the meals from years past.
They chose two meals, minestrone soup, and deluxe mac and cheese, both of which are high in protein.
“The community of Canyon and Amarillo gives back to WT in such a great way, and so this is just a great opportunity for us to give back to the community," said Sierra Gordon, student coordinator for the Maroon Heart Project. “And I think for the freshmen coming in, it’s just a great first look at what WT is all about. It’s about giving back and service, and so I think it’s a great welcome to our university."
This is the third year WT has participated in the Maroon Heart Project to help feed families in need in the area.
A High Plains Food Bank representative explained the need for food in the Panhandle doesn’t change, just the faces. There is always a need for food.
Meals will be prepared at WT on Saturday and then sent back to High Plains Food Bank, where they then will be distributed to more than 180 agencies throughout the Panhandle.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.