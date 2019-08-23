Women peace officers in the Texas Panhandle honored at luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, women who are licensed peace officers were honored during the 10th Annual Louise Daniel Women’s History Luncheon.
Louise Daniel was a beloved teacher, advocate, and feminist here in Amarillo, and her last wish before her passing was for her friends to hold an event reminding women of their unique history.
The purpose of the luncheon is to highlight the efforts of women making an impact in the Panhandle, and to encourage younger women to continue to strive for success.
In the past, women lawyers, public school teachers and administrators, business leaders, and many other professionals have been honored, and today, women in the police force are included in that list.
“There’s a few things I would hope the women take away today, one of them being a sense of gratitude for the women who came before us and paved the way, and also just a hundred short years ago in 1920, the 19th amendment was passed to give women the right to vote, and in just the blink of an eye all this history has been made, and the Panhandle women are strong and paved the way for us," said Natalie Crown, the co-chair for the event.
Today’s keynote speaker Sgt. Carla Burr discussed why she chose a career in law enforcement, who paved the way for her, and challenges and rewards she faces while being on the job.
Co-chair Natalie Crown was also excited to announce that next year’s event will offer a scholarship on behalf of Daniel.
