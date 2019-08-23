Women peace officers in the Texas Panhandle honored at luncheon

“There’s a few things I would hope the women take away today, one of them being a sense of gratitude for the women who came before us and paved the way, and also just a hundred short years ago in 1920, the 19th amendment was passed to give women the right to vote, and in just the blink of an eye all this history has been made, and the Panhandle women are strong and paved the way for us," said Natalie Crown, the co-chair for the event.