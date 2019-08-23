S.E. 3rd Ave. Paving Project set for Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Street Division will conduct a paving repair project on Monday Aug. 26 on S.E. 3rd Ave. between Grant Street and Arthur Street.
During this project, the S.E. 3rd Ave. underpass between Grant Street and Arthur Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured south to S.E. 10th Ave.
Motorists should be aware of the detour and prepare for possible traffic delays.
The City of Amarillo appreciates motorist patience and understanding while this project is completed.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.