Road closures and detours expected on parts of Eastern Street and Southeast 34th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be conducting a road reconstruction project beginning Monday, Aug. 26.
The project will require the closure of S.E. 34th Ave. between Grand Street and Eastern Street. Eastern Street will also be closed to traffic from 58th Ave. to 32nd Ave.
Traffic will be detoured to S.E. 32nd Ave. at both Grand Street and Eastern Street, Bolton Street will also be closed from S.E. 33rd Ave. to S.E. 34th Ave. Northbound traffic on Eastern Street will be detoured at 58th Ave.
The detour is expected to last up to one month.
Local traffic will be able to access all streets, driveways and businesses along S.E. 34th Ave. between Grand Street to Vernon Street.
The proposed detour is an effort to minimize the amount of time traffic is disrupted due to the reconstruction of the intersection at 34th Ave. and Eastern Street.
The city will coordinate with the contractor to further a quality completion of the project.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays and can expect to see contractor personnel and equipment in the project area.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.