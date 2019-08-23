Peppa Pig to get new owner: GI Joe maker Hasbro

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, a woman reacts to a Peppa Pig mascot during the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing, China. Hasbro is going whole hog on Peppa Pig. The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd, a British entertainment company that produces "Peppa Pig," "PJ Masks" and other animated shows for preschoolers. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan. File) (Source: Ng Han Guan)