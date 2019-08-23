1 killed, 1 hospitalized after semi-trucks collide in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died and another has been hospitalized after two semi-trucks collided in Curry County today.
Around 4:45 a.m., Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were called to US 60/84 at milepost 360 for a crash involving two semi-trucks.
According to the sheriff’s office, one semi-truck, driven by 61-year-old Pedro Renteria of Albuquerque, was traveling west on US 60/84. At the same time, a second semi-truck, driven by 31-year-old Cutter Roberts of Melrose, was traveling east on US 60/84.
As the semi-trucks passed in opposite directions, they collided.
Renteria died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger in Renteria’s semi-truck, 32-year-old Juan Luis Renteria Reyes of Albuquerque, was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock with critical injuries.
Both Roberts and the passenger in Roberts’ semi-truck were no injured.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
