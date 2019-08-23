InfantRisk Center raises money to increase access to MommyMeds app

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center, a non-profit in partnership with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is sharing their MommyMeds app with women who may need it.
Anyone can visit their website and purchase a packaged number of free downloads for pregnant and breast-feeding mothers locally and worldwide.
“The idea was that we were going to gain some funding so that we can give away these mobile apps to moms in our area that are at risk of infant mortality,” said co-director of the InfantRisk Center and Ob/Gyn at the TTUHSC Teresa Baker, M.D.
According to their 2018 Community Health Assessment, nearly half of the zip code areas in Amarillo exceed the state average for infant mortality.
Baker says some use or the over-use of certain medications can increase risks while there are some medical issues that are not caused by any particular thing.
“Those that are more medically fragile are more at risk of infant mortality, so we’re trying to gather some information and figure out ways that we can better support those moms,” said Baker.
The InfantRisk Center is also hoping to fund educational modules to put on the MommyMeds app.
“‘Should the baby go to the ER?’, that’s one of the modules or ‘How often should the baby eat?’ or stages of crying and when should you be alarmed,” said Baker. “Information about co-sleeping and safe sleeping, information about tobacco use, information about local resources about drugs and alcohol and how to help and postpartum depression. Those are some of the modules that we’ve come up with that we thought every mom could benefit from.”
The center’s call specialists are also a helpful resource.
“With the app, you got 100-percent access all the time, For the really, really difficult questions like the moms being treated for cancer, moms being treated for bipolar disorder with five or six drugs, they generally call the center,” said co-director of the InfantRisk Center and Professor of TTUHSC Pediatrics Thomas Hale, PhD.
When the crowdfunding campaign ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31, they hope to share the app for free with mothers and babies that are at the NICU later this year.
“If a new mom went home knowing her infant was at risk of this and then she knew there was some education she could do, I don’t know of a mom that wouldn’t try to educate herself to be a better mom, for her infant,” said Baker. “They’re such a motivated group. They want what’s best for their baby, so we’re just trying to make it as easy as possible.”
