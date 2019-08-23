Friday evening rain chances

It is still going to be a few degrees cooler today with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. Skies will start off mostly sunny before showers and storms move in starting this evening. Rain will continue into early Saturday morning moving northwest to southeast. We warm up over the weekend with temps getting back into the mid 90′s on Saturday upper 90′s on Sunday. Skies will be sunny with dry conditions over the weekend. We cool off into the upper 80′s with more rain chances next week.