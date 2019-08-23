Free health clinic in Amarillo set for Sunday

Free health clinic in Amarillo on Sunday
By Aubrey McCall | August 23, 2019 at 8:19 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 8:19 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 3 Angels Community Center will be giving residents an opportunity to attend a free medical clinic this weekend.

All are welcome to join the Jumpstart Amarillo one day clinic, which is sponsored by the Amarillo Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The clinic will be held 405 S. Western St. and doors will open at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

No insurance or ID is required.

The services provided are listed below:

Doctor care

  • Doctor visits
  • STD Screenings (7 a.m. -12:00 p.m.)
  • Adult and child immunizations
  • Ear, nose and throat
  • Pediatrics
  • Mental health care
  • Physical therapy

Dental are

  • Cleanings
  • Fillings
  • Extractions

Eye care

  • Eye exams
  • Eyeglass fittings
  • Free eyeglasses

Lifestyle health

  • Nutrition & lifestyle coaching
  • Weight loss
  • Blood pressure control
  • Smoking & alcohol cessation
  • Cooking demos

Other services

  • Barber and beauty services
  • Massage and hydrotherapy
  • Dog grooming
  • Clothes closet
  • Other services provided by High Plains Food Bank

To learn more about the Jumpstart Amarillo clinic, click here.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.