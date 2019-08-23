Free health clinic in Amarillo set for Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 3 Angels Community Center will be giving residents an opportunity to attend a free medical clinic this weekend.
All are welcome to join the Jumpstart Amarillo one day clinic, which is sponsored by the Amarillo Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The clinic will be held 405 S. Western St. and doors will open at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.
No insurance or ID is required.
The services provided are listed below:
Doctor care
- Doctor visits
- STD Screenings (7 a.m. -12:00 p.m.)
- Adult and child immunizations
- Ear, nose and throat
- Pediatrics
- Mental health care
- Physical therapy
Dental are
- Cleanings
- Fillings
- Extractions
Eye care
- Eye exams
- Eyeglass fittings
- Free eyeglasses
Lifestyle health
- Nutrition & lifestyle coaching
- Weight loss
- Blood pressure control
- Smoking & alcohol cessation
- Cooking demos
Other services
- Barber and beauty services
- Massage and hydrotherapy
- Dog grooming
- Clothes closet
- Other services provided by High Plains Food Bank
