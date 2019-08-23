Ex-NFL lineman Bennett, wife found dead; son sought

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 1987, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Jim Breech (3) and New York Jets' Barry Bennett (78) react after Bennett blocked his game winning field goal attempt as they watch Jets' Rich Miano pick up the ball and run 67 yards for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a former NFL lineman and his wife and say the couple's son is a suspect. The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a friend went to their home in Long Prairie for a welfare check. (Source: AP Photo/Wilbur Funches, File)