Amarillo VA Health Care System hosts Town Hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans and their families gathered at Amarillo College’s Lecture Hall for a Town Hall hosted by the Amarillo VA Heath Care System.
The Town Hall was an open forum for veterans and their families to be able to ask questions and express their ideas and learn more about what the VA has planned for them.
As part of the VA transformation the Amarillo VA is seeking to improve the veteran experience by understanding veteran needs and improving programs to address those needs.
“It’s a very different Town Hall because we have more of a panel," explains Amarillo VA Chief of Community & Patient Relations, Esmeralda Silvestre. “So, we will be covering the Mission Act because it is a hot topic, but we will also have the opportunity to talk about some other programs the VA is rolling out.”
At the beginning of the Town Hall the VA Leadership Panel spoke about one of their new programs called VA Video Connect that allows veterans to be able to reach their VA care team via secure, live video to help get easier access to Doctors.
They also announced a very important policy that will be taking place on October 1st, where the VA will be going completely smoke free.
“VA is going smoke free across the campus, completely for all of our patients, visitors and employees,” says Silverstre.
The VA panel also spoke about Whole Health and how they can look at the entire body of a Veteran and help them in 8 areas of self-care to help improve their overall physical, mental, spiritual health and well-being.
“I cant complain about the VA, I’ve had lots of things done, I would be in the poor house if it wasn’t for the VA,” explains Amarillo veteran Don Shantz.
“Veterans have given a lot out of their life, they have give a lot of services and I’m just really here to support the cause,” says Amarillo veteran Barron McCombs
Towards the end of the Town Hall people were able to ask questions, give ideas and relay any concerns they might have.
