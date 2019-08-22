You’re invited to be a real slacker at this year’s Slack-A-Thon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Martha’s Home will host Slack-A-Thon for the second year.
The annual .5K Slack-A-Thon will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7.
This is an opportunity for residents to achieve a 5K, without the running, and with numerous sugary incentives to keep slacking.
The low-aiming achievers will love a .5K that includes beer stations, carb-loading check points with donuts and coffee, and of course, selfies and swag.
The first Slack-A-Thon took place in 2018 and was a huge success for Martha’s Home.
“We couldn’t have been happier with our first attempt last year. The community really got behind it quickly without even knowing what to expect," said Director of Development and Public Relations at Martha’s Home Sarah Silva. “We were able to raise about $10,000 last year with very low expenses, which is a win in our book.”
She continued to say that the atmosphere and energy was incredible as well.
“Guests came from all over the Panhandle to have a great time for a good cause,” Silva said. “The mood was silly and fun and that’s what we expect this year too. We hope that the event has caught some attention and that we are able to host an even bigger crowd this year.”
Slack-A-Thon racers will be rewarded for their efforts every step of the way through the .5K course that will wind around the shops at Wolflin Square.
Each Slacker will start the race with a provided beverage, not far along the course they will be cheered on and greeted at carb-loading check points to encourage them to keep going.
Whether participants run, walk or crawl through the finish line, they will be celebrated at the Party Zone that will included games and giveaways provided by sponsors.
“Typically at Martha’s Home, we celebrate perseverance, hard work and taking the steps to becoming a self-sufficient member of our community,” Silva said. “But on this day, and this day only, we will celebrate the slackers. This event is meant to be a fun and humorous and attractive to a whole new audience of potential supporters.”
A kids zone will be a fun new addition this year featuring fun activities by the Don Harrington Discovery Center, The Bus Lab, and Extreme Inflatables. Tascosa Drama Club will also be painting faces for the lil’ slackers in attendance.
All proceeds will benefit Martha’s Home who provides shelter, support, assistance and second chances to homeless woman and mothers with children.
For more information on the event, including registration for teams please visit here.
