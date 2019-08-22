Woman killed in overnight hit and run in north Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 22, 2019 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 9:53 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one woman dead late Wednesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Amarillo Boulevard on reports of a car hitting a person.

Police say 42-year-old Melissa Ann Brown was crossing Amarillo Boulevard when she was hit by a white SUV.

The SUV then drove away from the scene.

Brown was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

