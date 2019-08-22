Water boil notice still in effect as crews work to replenish water system in Stinnett

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - City officials are reminding residents Stinnett remains under a water boil notice as the crews work to replenish the water system.
About 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night, repairs to the City of Stinnett Water System were completed. A water line broke at the intersection of 5th Street and Stewart Avenue.
Now, the water system will take several hours for the system to get back to operating pressures. Water samples will occur after the boil water notice is lifted.
The water is still unsafe to consume, so residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes before drinking, using to cook or other forms of consumption.
For those who need water, a Water Point of Distribution Center will be open today at 8:00 a.m. at the Stinnett Fire Department.
City officials are also asking residents to flush water faucets to remove any residue that might have stirred up within the water system.
