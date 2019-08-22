Traffic back to normal after 6-car collision on I-40 at Bushland

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic is back to normal after being backed up due to a six-car collision this afternoon.
According to DPS officials, there were several auto collisions between Bushland and Amarillo blocking the eastbound lanes of I-40.
The six-car collision happened around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say the cars were slowing down for construction when a chain reaction of collisions occurred.
Traffic was diverted off the Interstate at Bushland.
At this time there are no serious injuries.
