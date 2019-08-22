Traffic back to normal after 6-car collision on I-40 at Bushland

Traffic backed up on I-40 at Bushland due to wrecks
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 22, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 5:31 PM

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic is back to normal after being backed up due to a six-car collision this afternoon.

According to DPS officials, there were several auto collisions between Bushland and Amarillo blocking the eastbound lanes of I-40.

The six-car collision happened around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the cars were slowing down for construction when a chain reaction of collisions occurred.

Traffic was diverted off the Interstate at Bushland.

At this time there are no serious injuries.

