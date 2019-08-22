Range fire in Hardeman County at least 70% contained

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Copper Breaks Fire in Hardeman County is at least 70 percent contained as of Wednesday night.
Yesterday, The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire ranges from around 7,206 acres. There are less acres because crews are working to improve containment lines by getting directly to the fire as much as possible.
Firefighters assisted in putting out hot spots and flare ups with assistance from helicopters.
According to Amarillo Fire Department, crews with the Amarillo TIFMAS are going back home this morning after aiding in the fire this week.
A federal team, the Southern Area Type 1 Incident Management Red Team, was called out on Tuesday to help contain the Copper Breaks Fire.
Area fire crews began battling a couple of range fires over the weekend and have continued throughout the week.
On Tuesday, the Side Oates Fire in Cottle County was considered 100 percent contained with 350 acres.
