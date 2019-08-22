New law to protect Texans against common roofer scam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With our severe weather, we in West Texas are used to seeing hail and other roof damage.
A new Texas law is designed to protect people with roof damage from a common roofer scam. Texas House Bill 2102 was passed in June and will be effective beginning in September.
This new law will require a person to pay their deductible out of pocket, instead of allowing a contractor to cover it. Customers might not know it has always been illegal to have a company cover your deductible.
“What they’ve done with this new law, is they’ve set it up where people are going to have to show proof that they paid their deductible,” Forster said.
Kyle Forster, owner of Forster construction, said House Bill 2102 will give teeth to the existing law. Although illegal, a contractor might offer to pay, waive or absorb the deductible on a roofing claim.
Forster breaks down how it will work moving forward.
“You would have to write the roofer a check for the deductible, and to get the recoverable depreciation, the holdback, they would have to show proof that that was paid,” Forster said.
Proof for insurance can be in the form of a credit card statement, canceled check or money order receipt. Those who violate the law will be charged.
Forster said this new law has the potential to repair the roofing industry.
“What that’ll eventually do is squeeze out the people that have done a lot of bad things through the years,” Forster said,
Forster said it might be a shock in the beginning, but this new law could be helpful.
“It’ll help bring down insurance costs, it’ll get rid of the fly-by-night roofers, it’ll keep our money in Lubbock where it belongs,” Forster said.
Forster said different tactics such as advertising fees, putting a sign in your yard, or taking money off are also illegal.
