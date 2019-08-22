Make a furry Build-A-Bear friend at Amarillo Walmart

Those who shop at the Walmart located on South Coulter Street will be able to build a furry friend as soon as today. Image Source: Build-A-Bear Workshop
By Vanessa Garcia | August 22, 2019 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 11:46 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Walmart is getting it’s own Build-A-Bear Workshop.

They will be able to have the Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, complete with accessories and Build-A-Party packages. Building a furry friend starts at $10.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop is open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is now available at a leased spaced in the Walmart.

The next Build-A-Bear Workshop is in Lubbock at the South Plains Mall.

