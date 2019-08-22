Local banks among fastest growing in the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In less than a year, two homegrown banks have announced sizable acquisitions that are making them even bigger players in the financial services industry.
“If a business doesn’t grow it dies,” says Happy State Bank CEO & Chairman J. Pat Hickman.
In less than a year, Happy State Bank and Amarillo National Bank have announced sizable acquisitions.
“There’s been a consolidation wave in our industry where a larger bank might buy a smaller bank, especially in community banking,” explains Amarillo National Bank President William Ware.
In March, Amarillo National Bank acquired Lubbock National Bank and last week Happy State Bank announced they are set to acquire Centennial Bank, which is also based out of Lubbock.
“We have been acquiring banks for quite awhile, we are one of the fastest growing banks in the United States,” explains Hickman.
Happy State Bank will have have $4.4 billion in total assets when the deal closes in January of 2020. Amarillo National Bank now has $5 billion in total assets.
“When a bank bets on another bank, they believe in that economy, they believe in that community, they believe in the future and that is what you are seeing here in this consolidation wave," says Ware. "When another bank buys another bank, its great for everybody. Its great for those communities, it’s great for the shareholders, great for their customers.”
Banking expert John Heasley says that these two healthy banks are growing and it is good for people in Amarillo to know.
“I think it is a sign of a good healthy banking environment which is good for borrowers and depositors to have choices and good local lenders,” explains Heasley.
