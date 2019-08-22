Innovative technology used in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Texas Tech has brought in more specialized doctors in the last few years, broadening the specialties available in the Panhandle.
“Oddly enough in the last few years its been nice because now were having people come to Amarillo where as we used to be sending people out," said Dr. Shane Harper, the chief PA at Texas Tech. “And now we have people coming to Amarillo from Lubbock, Oklahoma city, and Albuquerque, and you know they are coming here because we do have some of these specialist surgeons.”
Doctors are staying up to date, using new technology and bringing new techniques here to the Panhandle, to keep patients here in Amarillo, opposed to other big cities around us.
“If it’s something that we can do here, people can save themselves driving four five six hours, getting a hotel or what have you,” said Dr. Hassan Ahmed a Texas Tech physician surgeon.
Texas Tech doctors in the trauma center at Northwest Hospital, treat patients from a huge area, including a lot of rural communities.
They are now able to use tela-trauma technologies allowing these communities to have 24/7 access to a trauma surgeon through HIPPA approved video calling technology.
“Sometimes weather, distance, these things you know hinder quick transport and in that regards we want to be there to say hey what can we do to help you guys,” said Dr. Harper.
A company who makes a speaking valve for trachea, was so impressed with the work Northwest Tracheotomy team was doing, they recognized them as a center of excellence.
“Were the only acute care hospital in the world to ever get that designation,” said Dr. Harper.
They are also using a machine called ECMO, which originates blood outside of the body.
“The very first case we did here in Amarillo was actually a trauma patient, and we ended up saving a very young girls life who more or less last year may not have made it if we hadn’t of had that technology here,” said Dr. Harper.
Dr. Ahmed was the first doctor in the Panhandle to perform the POEM surgery, he hopes to teach more doctors the technique and broaden the uses of a no incision surgery.
