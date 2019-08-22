Grand jury finds no wrongdoing in Dalhart officer-involved shooting

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A grand jury has ruled there was no wrongdoing in the officer-involved shooting that happened in Dalhart in April.
During a news conference this afternoon, 69th District Attorney David Green said the grand jury found no wrongdoing in the actions of officer Brandon Armstrong.
In April, Armstrong attempted to serve an outstanding warrant to 27-year-old Augustus Combs.
Combs evaded police, who gave chase to a storage facility on Storage Road. As officers attempted to take Combs into custody, police say he raised his shirt and pulled out a handgun.
Officers opened fire, striking Combs several times.
According to Green, autopsy results showed Combs was under the influence of meth at the time of the incident.
