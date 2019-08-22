Free GED classes offered to women on probation in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is offering GED classes to post offending women on probation.
The Center partnered with Amarillo College for the program, which is offered to women and girls on probation who are 16 years or older.
The women will go through 16 week sessions with all classes, workbooks, and instruction for free.
The Center aims to give women the ability to earn more income, and move forward in furthering their education, learning a trade or a skill.
They claim over 45 percent of GED grads enroll in college within three years and over 90 percent of GED grads re-enroll semester to semester.
Classes will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the west campus on Southwest 7th Avenue.
Enrollment and orientation will be open until this upcoming Monday, Aug. 26.
For enrollment information or to register, call the Center for Advancement Resource Coordinator Cherrie Miller at (806) 358-7803 or visit the Sharing Hope Ministry website here.
