Downtown Amarillo Library becomes a Family Place Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Amarillo Library has just recently become part of the “Family Place Libraries” initiative.
“Family Place Libraries" is a program being used all across the country, which is geared towards the development of toddlers to five year old children.
Amarillo is now one of the most recent places this program is being used.
The Downtown Amarillo Public Library is now taking an active approach in assisting families with early childhood development through the use of this platform.
This program connects parents with community service providers such as nutritionists, dentists, and speech therapists.
The children will be able to learn how to interact with other children their age and the world around them prior to being placed in the school system.
“The time between birth and five years is of extreme importance, because they learn how to interact with the world around them, and they learn that little bit of self-control that makes learning possible," said Youth Services Coordinator Melody Boren.
Researchers believe the earliest stage in a child’s life is one of the most important, hence the City of Amarillo’s reasoning for jump starting the program here.
“They learn how to work and play with others, and play is a child’s work, because we are helping the child rewire from those neuro connections and wire their brains to set them up for success in the future," said Boren.
The program is offered to families in the City of Amarillo completely free of charge and only requires a registration process prior to participating.
Family Place Libraries officially begins in October, and staff members believe the success of this program will allow this initiative to jump start in other locations within the city.
