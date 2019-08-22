Countdown to Kickoff: Pampa Harvesters

“Our goal honestly and we feel like its very attainable, we want to be the district champions. We want to be seeded good going into the playoffs and if you look at our region, if you can get a good seat early and when some games you’ve got a chance to play a long time," said head coach Greg Poynor. "You look at Hereford last year and Canyon, they both got to play a long time. That’s our goal, we’d love to be playing in December, we want to make a run and we feel like this is the team to do it.”