Countdown to Kickoff: Pampa Harvesters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Harvesters know they have a guaranteed spot in the playoffs with only four teams in District 3-4A but they’ve got bigger goals.
“Our goal honestly and we feel like its very attainable, we want to be the district champions. We want to be seeded good going into the playoffs and if you look at our region, if you can get a good seat early and when some games you’ve got a chance to play a long time," said head coach Greg Poynor. "You look at Hereford last year and Canyon, they both got to play a long time. That’s our goal, we’d love to be playing in December, we want to make a run and we feel like this is the team to do it.”
This year’s group of seniors feel more prepared for their district opponents after some tough battles last season.
“Last year I learned they don’t mess around because they were new to us. So this year we aren’t going to play around and play them hard and stay focused,” said senior Trae Long. “I want to prove to everyone we’re that team. We’ve been through so much together and we’ve work very hard to get to where we are. I just want to prove to everyone what we can do.”
Coach Poynor believes this is a special group and is excited to see where they can take this team.
“This is a group we’ve been really looking forward to for six years since I’ve gotten here. They didn’t lose a game in seventh grade, they didn’t lose a game in eighth grade, and they didn’t lose a game in ninth grade. They’ve been really successful but more than that they’re just great kids," said Coach Poynor. "They’re fun to be around, they work hard, they come to practice and you don’t have to chase them down. Our leadership has been awesome from our seniors so we’re really excited for this group.”
Senior quarterback Tucker Bridwell will lead the Harvesters offense this season and believes their chemistry is their biggest strength.
“These are my guys and they’ve been my guys my whole life. We’re all together the whole time and we’re just ready to play,” said Bridwell. “We’re looking to the same stuff we always do and do it a lot better, execute more, and finish games.”
One thing the Harvesters can depend on year in and year out is the support of their 12th man.
“We’ve sold out a few times with standing room only and its been loud. We’ve just got great fans and our kids just love to play at home. We felt like that’s a big time advantage for us when we can play at our face and our first two district game are at home and we’re happy for that,” said Coach Poynor.
The Harvesters open up their season on the road against the Borger Bulldogs.
