It is about 10 degrees cooler today with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. Skies will be partly sunny with am showers and storms and more rain chances this evening. We stay in the low 90′s Friday with a few evening storms. We dry out over the weekend with mid 90′s on Saturday and low 100′s on Sunday. We gradually cool off into the 80′s by the middle of next week. Rain chances return by the middle of next week as well.