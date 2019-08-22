City of Borger resumes normal business operations following ransomware attack

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger is resuming normal business operations after a ransomware attack earlier this week.
As of August 21, billing, financial and other business services were confirmed to be operational, according to a news release.
The city is now able to process utility and municipal court payments. Birth and death records have been restored, and building permits and inspections have returned to normal operations.
The Information Technology staff continues to methodically check every computer as well.
On Monday, August 19, the City of Borger was among more than 20 entities in Texas affected by a ransomware attack.
Authorities believe the attacks came from one single threat actor.
It does not appear that any customer credit card or other personal information on the City of Borger’s systems have been compromised in this attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
